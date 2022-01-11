First OnePlus 10 Pro release date moved: Here’s why

The OnePlus 10 Pro is ready to roll in China first, and the rest of the world second. As we’ve been told directly by a OnePlus representative that the company “moved the launch” of the OnePlus 10 Pro “forward from its original schedule” specifically due to the Chinese New Year holiday. Yes, it is fairly easy to predict when the new year celebration will take place each year, but availability of tech here in 2022 isn’t as simple to plan for as it once was.

OnePlus / OPPO

Per OnePlus, the Chinese New Year holiday is “a key sales period for OnePlus in 2022.” A OnePlus representative suggested that there “may be slight changes in select specs depending on regional availability, which will be shared upon official launch of global variants.”

This verifies what we’d suspected earlier: That there will indeed be more than one variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro. What’s not yet revealed is what each variant will carry, and what colors will be available in which region.

This week we also have the first official images of the OnePlus 10 Pro in both front and back renders. It is a little odd that OnePlus is just a few days away from the first official release of this device and no official photos have been released – but we’ll likely see a whole lot in the coming days.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in China in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest (green). These colorways may be expanded upon in future releases in different regions. OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro release date will be January 13, 2022 in China. The device will go on sale “globally” later in the year 2022.

For more information on the specifications of this first iteration of the OnePlus 10 Pro, take a peek at our feature OnePlus 10 Pro revealed in pieces. Once we get our hands on this device for its international launch, we’ll run all the tests and test all the hardware and the software, just as we’ve done with each OnePlus smartphone in the past, like the OnePlus 9 Pro!