First Book of Boba Fett details fall in line, and in time

This week The Book of Boba Fett’s future became a little more clear, courtesy of the man himself: Temuera Morrison. Morrison is the current face of Boba Fett, and the man behind the mask when it comes to the voice of most clone troopers in Star Wars movies and TV shows. In a segment of an interview posted with Express this week, Morrison revealed a bit about The Book of Boba Fett without actually spilling any key beans.

In the Express UK interview, Morrison was actually being interviewed for Occupation: Rainfall, was happy to avoid leaking any significant detail that wouldn’t be public once Disney posts synopsis of the show – or expands on said synopsis within the next few months. He was asked if he could speak on any plot details of The Book of Boba Fett, and replied “You know the rules, nothing! Nothing!”

He then went on to actually just… go ahead and answer the question, though craftily clear of any characters or locations with which we weren’t already familiar. “It’s in the timeline of The Mandalorian so, I guess, we gotta go back and see. It’s a duo thing. We’ve got Ming-Na Wen in there, she’s playing the master assassin Fennec Shand.”

We’ve seen Shand appear in both The Mandalorian season 2 and The Bad Batch. She’s been playing a part on the peripheral of our known stories for decades – we just hadn’t known she was there. The same has been true of Boba Fett. Now that he’s back, it’s clear what we thought we knew about the fate of this bounty hunter… wasn’t true at all.

Now, according to Morrison, we’re going to see where Boba Fett goes from the point at which he enters Jabba’s Palace – but we’re also going back. “We’ve gotta look at the timeline,” said Morrison. “We gotta look at where [Boba] has been. We gotta keep the fans happy.”

Speaking on executive producer and director Jon Favreau’s role in the creation of The Book of Boba Fett, Morrison said, “Jon has come up with some magical formulas.”

Sound like an interesting proposition to you? Are you ready go not only go forward in the timeline with Boba Fett, but back, too? Are you curious where our original Mando’s been the past few years? The Book of Boba Fett is currently expected to debut in December of the year 2021 – still a few months away!