The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ show details confirmed

Disney confirmed details about the show “Star Wars : The Book of Boba Fett” for Disney+ this morning. After teasing the show after the finale of the second season of The Mandalorian, Disney went right ahead and blasted the big news: another series! To be as clear as possible: This “The Book of Boba Fett” series does NOT replace season 3 of The Mandalorian. The two series will be separate from one another – though crossover episodes haven’t yet been ruled out entirely.

Today the folks at Disney decided that everyone that was going to see the finale of The Mandalorian has seen it by now. As such, they’ve decided to drop the biggest announcement of a television show since Obi-Wan. The show will be called “The Book of Boba Fett”, and it’ll be released on Disney+ in December of 2021.

The show The Book of Boba Fett is another Star Wars episodic series created for Disney+. It’ll be released weekly, like each of the other Star Wars shows that’ve been released or will be released starting in 2021.

This new Original Series for Disney+ stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen – the two folks you see in the post-credits sequence for the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2, sitting on the throne. This series was executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, like The Mandalorian.

This series is also executive produced by Robert Rodriguez, producer of such masterpieces as Grindhouse : PLANET TERROR, Sin City : A Dame to Kill For, and El Mariachi. He’s also responsible for the Spy Kids movies and TV show – which should give you an idea of why Disney decided he was the man for the job. A combination of hardcore action and all-ages accessibility is vital to the success of a Star Wars show, and Rodriguez is a master of that balance.