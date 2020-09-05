Finest gadgets coming out of IFA 2020

Held in Berlin, IFA acronym for Internationale Funkausstellung is the biggest consumer electronics show in Europe. Often seen as a warm-up for the CES in Las Vegas, IFA is also important because it reveals gadgets we are going to buy during the holiday season. Traditionally the event is attended by thousands, who flock to Berlin to get a glimpse of new TVs, smart home tech, smartphones, and more revealed here.

Just like other mass gatherings this year, IFA 2020 is not the same – it has curtailed in-person attendance. The pandemic has compelled the event to be part physical and part virtual show that millions have eyes pegged on from the confines of their homes. This has in no way stopped big industry players from embracing the opportunity to unveil products through online events or in limited physical showcases at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds. Let’s check out some of the finest gadgets that have been unveiled during the IFA 2020 window.

Philips OLED+935 TV

Philips took wraps off of its OLED+935 TV for 2020. The exciting news here is, it will come in three sizes. The 55-inch and the 65-inch variants wouldn’t sound very interesting to many (given OLED TVs in these sizes aren’t a new thing). The most noticeable is the 48-inch OLED+935, which will be Philips’ first OLED TV to be available in this compact size when it goes on sale in October for £1800 (roughly $2400). In the guts, the OLED+935 features a 4th generation P5 processor paired to an AI chip offering refined HDR performance. For fine audio output, the TV features Bowers & Wilkins 3.1.2 channel speakers combined with Dolby Atmos Elevation speakers and tweeters and has four-sided Ambilight to make a colorful style statement.

Samsung’s The Premiere

To take on the likes of Hisense, LG and ViewSonic, Samsung has unveiled The Premiere – a 4K ultra-short throw laser projector that offers 130-inch projection. Capable of delivering 4K resolution with peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens, The Premiere Samsung claims, is the world’s first HDR10 Plus certified projector touting triple laser technology.

The Premiere will come in two sizes 120-inch and 130-inch projection – models LSP7T and LSP9T respectively. The pricing details have not been made public yet, but Samsung says the projector will be available later this year starting in the US, Europe, and Korea.

Acer Spin 7

5G laptops are going to be the thing in the coming days. If you have been waiting for a notebook you can put your cash on – Acer presents a good option in the Spin 7. The newly showcased Acer Spin 7 is the first laptop with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor. It includes the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system and supports both sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies for 5G connectivity. Acer’s first 5G laptop has a 14-inch full-HD IPS touch display that can fold all the way back on its 360-degree hinges.

Galaxy Book Flex 5G

Intel just announced its 11th-generation ‘Tiger Lake’ processor with Iris Xe graphics for thin and lightweight laptops. Samsung is quick to latch on to the opportunity to be amid the first adaptors of the new processor. Samsung has introduced Intel’s new technology in the freshly unveiled Galaxy Book Flex 5G – a convertible laptop that comes with S Pen and somewhat similar features to the company’s Galaxy Book Flex. It features a 13.3-inch FHD display, comes with 16GB RAM, Thunderbolt 4, and supports only sub-6 GHz 5G connection.

Asus ZenBook Flip S

Samsung is not the only manufacturer leveraging Intel’s new 11th-generation chip. Asus ZenBook Flip S is powered by the next-gen Intel Evo Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics and has Thunderbolt 4 port. In addition to this, Asus claims this 13-inch convertible laptop is the world’s thinnest 2-in-1 (13.9 millimeter thin) with a 4K OLED display. It weighs only 2.6 pounds, packs a four-cell 67Wh battery, and comes with 16GB of RAM paired to a 1TB PCIe SSD. Asus ZenBook Flip S will be available starting October, price not revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Samsung has unveiled the successor to last year’s Galaxy Fit in Galaxy Fit 2 moniker. The new lightweight fitness tracker doesn’t just scale up in design and appearance – it also beefs up the battery capacity to make a difference.

Galaxy Fit 2 can run for over two weeks between charges and unlike the original Galaxy Fit’s aluminum design, it is outfitted with a molded silicone body and strap. The fitness tracker has a color touchscreen and comes with sleep, activity, and all-day heart rate tracking features. Samsung has not given out information regarding the price or release date yet.

TCL MoveTime Family Watch

Chinese electronics company TCL has introduced the MoveTime Family Watch – a connected smartwatch made especially for seniors. This smart wearable is designed to allow the elderly maintain their independence for which it has activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, calling, and fall detection features.

The watch can notify emergency contacts within 60 seconds of detecting a fall or irregularity in heart rate of the wearer. Featuring an OLED display with large icons, the MoveTime Family Watch is IP67 water and dust resistant and is slated to launch in the US and Europe this fall. It will retail for €229 (roughly $270).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

A right combination of power and design, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a worthy successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It comes with a 7.6-inch display boasting 120Hz refresh rate, which is almost an industry standard to say in flagship phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a 5G foldable smartphone that boasts two displays – when folded, the front display measures 6.2-inches with 2260 x 816 resolution – it can in this form be used as an ordinary single-screen phone. In an open position, it transforms into a tablet-like device with 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The phone has Snapdragon 865+ processor under the hood and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. The triple-camera smartphone with hole-punch selfie camera is powered by a 4,500mAh battery; it is already available for pre-order and the phone will go on sale starting September 18.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Lenovo announced Smart Clock Essential – a Google Assistant-powered upgrade to the company’s Smart Clock released last year. Designed innovatively to be used in more places than just the bedside table; the smart clock has an easy-to-read 4-inch LED display while buttons to control various functions are found on the top.

The voice-operated Smart Clock Essential has a 3W speaker and displays temperature and weather updates. It is expected to go on sale later this month for $49.99 – to make the clock even more interesting, it comes with an integrated USB port that can be used to juice up other devices.