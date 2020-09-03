Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G joins the new Intel EVO army

Despite the name and the proximity of its announcement to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, it might be too easy to think of the Galaxy Book Flex 5G as Samsung’s take on a foldable laptop. Sure, the convertible laptop does fold and flip over backward but in the more traditional way that all 360-degree hinged laptops do. The Galaxy Book Flex 5G is, instead, Samsung’s first 5G laptop that it is designed, according to the company, to be able to adapt and change with users in this fast-changing new world.

What that means in practice is that the convertible laptop is designed to be mobility-friendly, ironically at a time when people are actually less mobile than before. Part of that comes from sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, something rare for laptops that are still not equipped with LTE modems in general.

And then there’s the Intel EVO brand, the chipmaker’s new marketing label for its 11th-gen Core processors packaged with Intel Iris X graphics. In addition to the usual power that the processors bring, Intel Evo laptops are certified to be lightweight, battery-efficient, and fast. In other words, the things you’ll want to hear about a laptop that’s meant to be carried around and used away from wall sockets.

Samsung is also particularly proud that it put a 13 megapixel “world-facing” camera on the Galaxy Book Flex 5G. Together with the built-in S Pen stick, Samsung Notes, and a free Clip Studio Paint trial period, the laptop is being poised not just for office work but also for creative work. The front camera, unfortunately, is just a 720p shooter, just enough for your Zoom calls.

Along with the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Book Flex 5G pretty much completes Samsung’s lineup of 5G devices for this year. Now all that’s left is for the rollout of 5G networks to catch up with these new devices.