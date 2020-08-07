Final Fantasy VII Remake was a big hit for Square Enix

After years of build up, the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake released earlier this year. While it probably won’t be surprising to learn that the remake was a success given that the original game is lauded as one of the best RPGs ever made, today we’re finding out just how big of a success it is.

As announced on by Square Enix on Twitter today, Final Fantasy VII Remake has sold 5 million copies worldwide. That figure includes both boxed copies that were shipped to retailers and digital copies that were sold directly to players, and it’s enough to make Final Fantasy VII Remake “the highest selling digital release on the PlayStation platform in Square Enix history.”

We’d like to share a Midgar-sized THANK YOU to everyone who has supported #FinalFantasy VII Remake. We shipped and digitally sold over five million copies worldwide, which has made #FF7R the highest selling digital release on the PlayStation platform in #SquareEnix history! pic.twitter.com/f6vaDSHukD — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) August 7, 2020

Prior to release, Final Fantasy VII Remake was in development for a number of years. It was announced way back at E3 2015, and while we heard a little bit about the game after that announcement, it wasn’t until 2019 that we saw anything substantial. That multi-year period of relative silence was followed by a huge marketing push from Square Enix, with the game originally slated for release on March 3rd, 2020.

Earlier this year, Square Enix pushed back the game at the last minute, delaying it to April 10th. While there were some worries that the COVID-19 pandemic would complicate release further, Final Fantasy VII Remake nevertheless made it out on April 10th, and it was met with some solid reviews from critics and fans alike.

Keep in mind, though, that Final Fantasy VII Remake is planned as an episodic release, and the game we received earlier in the year only tells the first part of the story. There are more Final Fantasy VII Remake games to come, but so far, Square Enix has been quiet on those.

Just as well, the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive for one year, which means we should see the game come to Xbox and PC at some point in 2021. Square Enix has been similarly silent on which platforms will get the game once that timed PS4 exclusivity is over, so we’ll keep an ear to the ground for more and let you know when additional details are shared.