Ferrari 488 GT Modificata: Raising the Checkered Flag

The Ferrari 488 Pista is a unique racing-inspired supercar for the street, but the 488 GT Modificata is a different animal. This limited-edition, track-ready race car slots neatly between the hardcore 488 GT3 and 488 GTE.

And as such, the 488 GT Modificata is, according to Ferrari, transcending the limits imposed by the FIA Balance of Performance (BoP) regulations, allowing the Italian carmaker to unleash the car’s full racing potential.

Ferrari’s newest track toy combines the vital performance merits of both the 488 GTE and GT3 race cars. The ‘Modificata’ moniker points to a slew of modified everything, including the engine, aero bodywork, and even the paint livery.

It has a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine (similar to the 488 Pista), producing 690 horsepower courtesy of ‘innovative solutions’ and ultra-high performance ECU mapping. This high-strung racing motor is connected to a carbon-fiber clutch in a gearbox that, Ferrari says, can be ordered with different gear ratios.

The most critical aspect of a racing car – specifically one with a modified racing engine – is how hard it sticks to the road. In the new 488 GT Modificata, Ferrari tinkered with the aerodynamics to further shift the pressure center forward, allowing it to generate more downforce at the front without increasing drag.

According to Ferrari, 488 GT Modificata produces over 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of downforce at 142 mph (230 kph). The lightweight body is crafted from carbon-fiber, while the uprights and the roof are made of aluminum to reduce weight.

Meanwhile, the suspension is derived from the 488 GTE while the brakes were developed in partnership with Brembo. The braking system features an ABS from the 488 GT3 Evo with race-specific settings. Furthermore, the low residual torque calipers are the same ones fitted to champion racing cars.

Standard equipment includes two seats, a high-resolution rearview camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system that measures both temperature and tire pressures. The Ferrari 488 GT Modificata has a standard V-Box acquisition system with Bosch telemetry data, making it effortless to download your track data onto a USB stick.

It’s safe to say the new Ferrari 488 GT Modificata is one of the most coveted track-ready racing machines to leave the gates at Maranello. If you want one, too bad: Only drivers/owners who raced in a Ferrari Competiozini GT or Club Competizioni GT event are entitled to buy one. Ferrari has yet to reveal the actual production numbers or pricing, but a hardcore Ferrari track monster is hard to ignore.