Far Cry 6 release date moved with Rainbow Six Quarantine

Today the folks at Ubisoft reported a pair of significant game delays. Before today, Far Cry 6 was aimed at a release of February 2021, while Rainbow Six Quarantine was previously postponed more than once – at one point headed for the first quarter of 2020, then the second half of the year (2020). Because of the global pandemic through which we’re all living, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot* suggested that there was some significant potential for delays in games in the near future. These are those delays.

In October of 2019, Ubisoft delayed the release of Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow Six Quarantine. The release of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine will now live inside the company’s Fiscal 2021-22 year.

This means Rainbow Six Quarantine was first delayed in October of 2019 all the way to the second half of 2020, now from October 2020’s conference forward another several months. The games Rainbox Six Quarantine and Far Cry 6 will now be released in April of 2021, at the very earliest.

*In May of 2020, Guillemot suggested that there was a “possibility that we decide to postpone the release of a AAA title to 2021-22, if it ensures to maximize the long-term potential of our line-up.” Given the number of delays of major games over the past few weeks, virtually no game delay feels like a surprise at this point.

You’ll also remember the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands delay back on the first of October, 2020. Today the update was given a November release date – but don’t be shocked if it’s nixed!

The latest Cyberpunk 2077 delay is the latest in a handful of such delays from the developers of the game for the goodness of the final product, rather than the power of the timing. This is all certainly due to COVID-19 in most cases, but it could also be a part of overall fatigue in the market thanks to a seemingly unending line of new releases for major games over the past decade.

At what point do we stop and say, hey, we’ve got more games than we could ever possibly play? Is there a point at which diminishing returns hits the gaming development market?