Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again (again) – Here’s why

Just when we thought we were out of the woods, Cyberpunk 2077 has been hit with a last minute delay. Originally slated to launch on November 19th, CD Projekt Red has made the decision to push the game back one more time. The good news is that the delay isn’t a big one, as Cyberpunk 2077 will still be out before the end of the year.

In a statement published to Twitter today, CD Project Red announced that it has delayed Cyberpunk 2077 by 21 days, meaning its new release date is December 10th. As with most of the delays we’ve seen this year, this can once again be blamed on the pandemic, with CD Projekt Red saying that it’s been difficult to prepare so many different versions of the game while working from home.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

“The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it (Xbox One/X, compatibility on Xbox Series S|X, PS4/Pro, compatibility on PS5, PC, Stadia)… while working from home,” the company wrote. “Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved toward almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do.”

This delay might come as a shock to some people because it wasn’t too long ago that Cyberpunk 2077 went gold, which essentially means that the game is finished and ready for mass production. CD Projekt Red covered this in its statement today too, saying that going gold “doesn’t mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar.” It seems, then, that CD Projekt Red discovered it needed more time to put the finishing touches on the game as it was creating its Day 0 patch for Cyberpunk 2077.

So, while the game itself may be finished, it isn’t quite ready for launch day just yet. You can read CD Projekt Red’s full statement in the Twitter post embedded above, but otherwise, keep your fingers crossed that this is the last time the game will be delayed.