Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold: What that means for release

Following a couple of delays, those looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077 got some good news today: the game has officially gone gold. That, of course, means that Cyberpunk 2077 has been finished, written to a disc, and can now be sent off for mass production. It also means that outside of some kind manufacturing disaster, the game likely won’t be delayed anymore.

That will indeed prompt a collective sigh of relief from CD Projekt Red fans who have anxiously been awaiting Cyberpunk 2077. Originally slated to release in April of this year, Cyberpunk 2077 was first delayed to September before being delayed again to November. Now the game is slated to launch on November 19th, and going gold is a good indication that it will meet that release date.

The fact that Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold doesn’t mean that CD Projekt Red’s work is over. Though the game may be “finished,” that’s a pretty loose term in this day and age, and CD Projekt Red developers will spend the next month and a half fixing bugs and issues. Those fixes will then ship in the day one patch Cyberpunk 2077 will undoubtedly have.

With a lot of hype behind it, Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the year, and its November 19th release date puts it right on the boundary between this generation and the next. Microsoft is slated to launch the Xbox Series X on November 10th while Sony is releasing the PlayStation 5 on November 12th – one week before the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Not only do we have two consoles launching within days of each other next month, but they’ll be closely followed Cyberpunk 2077.

If nothing else, it’s safe to say that one week in the middle of November is going to be a big one. Now that Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold, expect CD Projekt Red’s marketing to pick up in a big way, with new trailers and reveals almost certainly happening between now and the game’s November 19th release date.