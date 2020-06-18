Cyberpunk 2077 delayed into ideal sale date

Another day, another delay of the game Cyberpunk 2077. This time, CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwinski and head of studio Adam Badowski suggested that they’ve got another good reason. This time, the delay pushes the release from September 17, 2020, to November 19, 2020 – right to the point at which they’ve selling the game at the same time as the release of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

So you’ve got a game that works on the PlayStation 4 but will also work on PlayStation 5 (and Xbox One / Xbox Series X), and you want to release the game at the best time possible for ultimate sales. You’ve got a game that you’ve told the public is effectively finished, but you need a little more time. That’s the situation the folks at CD Project Red are in.

What better way to make certain you get ALL the sales on this game than to release the game at the most ideal point in the game sales season? What better time than right at the launch of this year’s next-generation game consoles?

There’s a situation brewing here, too, with games with an online component. Cyberpunk 2077 could potentially be a place where gamers team up and roll for years to come. But in order to do that, CD Project Red will need to both launch the game with a big bang, AND make sure they’re providing long-lasting and consistent user support. They’ll need top-notch game updates and content expansion, too – so what’s it going to take?

According to CD Project Red, they’ll be airing a “Night City Wire” video on the 25th of June. That’ll be a big game preview the likes of which they’ve not released before. They’ve also sent out game previews to journalists who’ll be able to publish their reactions on the 25th of June – maybe. Cross your fingers for an actual release at some point in… the future.