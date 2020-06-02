Facebook trash feature revealed as Zuckerberg’s inaction sparks protest

This week Facebook employees and leadership protested their CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s inaction on messages from Trump. As Twitter marked inflammatory messages from Trump with fact-checking resources and/or warnings about their dangerous nature, Facebook did no such thing with similar/identical messages over the weekend. Zuckerberg reacted to Trump’s messages with claims that “free expression” trumped all other matters.

“Personally, I have a visceral negative reaction to this kind of divisive and inflammatory rhetoric,” wrote Zuckerberg. “But I’m responsible for reacting not just in my personal capacity but as the leader of an institution committed to free expression.”

According to The New York Times, a virtual walkout of “hundreds of Facebook employees” took place on Monday. In response to the walkout, Zuckerberg’s weekly meeting with employees was moved from Tuesday to Thursday. This Tuesday was also marked as Black Out Tuesday by thousands of protesters, activists, and social-minded individuals around the world.

Also on Tuesday, the Facebook Newsroom released an update on their newest app feature: Manage Activity. With Manage Activity, there’ll be YET ANOTHER way for Facebook users to “archive or trash old posts, all in one place.” With the tool, users will find that trashed posts will “stay there for 30 days” before they’re actually, truly deleted “unless you choose to manually delete or restore them before then.”

But even then, your data might just stick around, in Facebook’s servers. No word yet on when this feature will be released to the public.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today,” said the release for the new feature for Facebook. Cross your fingers this feature is released soon – or just head back and delete your whole account at once, if you’re in the mood for spring cleaning.