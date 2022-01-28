Every New Emoji Released in IOS 15.4

A lot (a LOT, a lot) of new emojis have been discovered in the latest iOS 15.4 beta, including several all-new options as well as a bunch of variants being added for existing ones. A first look breakdown from Emojipedia puts the final count at about 60 new emojis in all, depending on whether you include skin tone and gender variants in the count. According to Emojipedia, the new lineup appears to have been pulled from Unicode’s Emoji 14.0 from September of 2021.

Keith Broni/Emojipedia

The new emojis, which include categories from Animals & Nature and Handshakes to Symbols and Smileys, are expected to be available for everyone in the upcoming public release of iOS 15.4, which is estimated to roll out in either March or April, 2022. Or, if you have access to the iOS 15.4 beta, you can check out all of the many, many new emojis right now. Just be aware that, as a beta, there might still be some errors or bugs to deal with.

All the new emojis

As for what types of emoji additions you can expect, well, it’s a big list. Starting with Smileys, there are a total of seven new ones including Melting Face, Face with Peeking Eye, Saluting Face, Dotted Line Face, Face with Diagonal Mouth, and Face Holding Back Tears. Lastly there’s Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth, which probably looks identical to an emoji we already have, but Emojipedia states that it is in fact new, and is meant to display the same across all platforms.

A few new emoji variations are being added to People as well, which includes the non-gender-specifying Person with Crown, Pregnant Person, and a Pregnant Man.

Even more variations are coming to Handshakes in order to provide a wide assortment of multi-racial skin tone options, including combinations of light skin tone, dark skin tone, medium-light skin tone, medium skin tone, and medium-dark skin tone. There are 25 new versions in all – though Emojipedia points out that, for the time being, only five of those variants can be selected from the emoji picker.

Additional new Hand Gestures are also part of the list, with a Rightwards Hand, Leftwards Hand, Palm Down Hand, Palm Up Hand, Hand with Index Finger and Thumb Crossed, Index Pointing at the Viewer, and Heart Hands.

All the rest of the new emojis are from more miscellaneous categories like Objects or Food & Drink. They total 18 in all, including Heavy Equals Sign, Identification Card, Coral, Jar, Pouring Jar, Playground Slide, Lotus, Bubbles, X-Ray, Hamsa, Mirror Ball, Low Battery, Crutch, Empty Nest, Nest with Eggs, Beans, Wheel, and Ring Buoy!

And don’t forget the most important new addition of all: Troll! He’s not mentioned in the Emojipedia post (at the time at which this article is set to go live), but he’s in the grid of images constructed by Broni – and in the software!