iOS 15 public beta released today: How to get it, and why you shouldn’t

Apple released iOS 15 Public Beta and iPadOS 15 Public Beta today for public perusal. If you’re looking to take advantage of the Public Beta program, you should be aware of the risks in addition to the benefits – don’t get so excited that you load this operating system to your main driver! Let’s take a peek at what’s inside this system, available now for your iPad and iPhone.

If you plan on attempting to use this Public Beta from Apple, keep in mind that it is – ABOVE ALL – a test. If the people in your life that generally ask you for tech help are asking, now, if they should download this software, say NO. This software is still listed by Apple as having “not yet been commercially released by Apple.”

SEE TOO: iOS 15 features could include Apple’s big notification upgrade

It will very possibly contain “errors or inaccuracies” and, also as Apple says, “may not function as well as commercially released software.” It is not recommended that you load a Public Beta to any device that you need for communication, daily work, or anything remotely important. It is always recommended that you back up your device before installing Beta software.

This update also ushers in Public Beta software for devices other than iPhone and iPad. Also appearing today are Public Betas for watchOS 8 and tvOS 15, for the Apple Watch and Apple TV respectively. The next Public Beta for Apple notebooks and desktop machines (macOS Monterey) is still in the pipeline, still listed at Apple as “coming soon”.

If you would like to take a peek at iOS 15 Public Beta or iPadOS 15 Public Beta, drop in to the Beta Software Program site. It is there that the Apple Beta Software Program can be found for all Apple products. As Apple suggets, users will be able to “take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think.”