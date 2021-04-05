Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) face-tracking Zoom calls now supported

Amazon’s Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) has added support for Zoom and Amazon Chime, with the face-tracking smart display getting a lot more useful in the process. Launched earlier this year, the newest – and so far largest – Echo Show has a motorized base that can rotate its 10-inch display so that it’s always facing you.

That’s useful if you’re interacting with Alexa and have information on-screen, or indeed if you’re watching Amazon Prime Video or Netflix while you cook. However the real advantage comes during video calls, where the ability to move around and know you’re framed correctly can be a great advantage – not least in helping avoid WFH video call burnout.

Problem was, when the 3rd-generation Echo Show 10 launched, it didn’t actually have support for all that many video calling services. As we noted in our review, you’d get Amazon’s own Alexa calling, and Skype.

Now, Zoom is being added. You’ll be able to say commands like “Alexa, join my meeting” or “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting,” and the Echo Show 10 will automatically start the call. That’s assuming you’ve linked your calendar in the Alexa app first, mind, and that your Zoom call – and its meeting ID and passcode – are saved in the calendar entry.

Much in the same way, Amazon Chime is also being supported. Launched back in early 2017, it’s Amazon’s teleconferencing platform designed to take on rivals like Skype for Business. It promises HD video and high-quality audio for individual and group video calls.

Like with Zoom, you’ll be able to say “Alexa, join my Chime meeting” and – if your calendar is linked – have that video call automatically load on the smart display.

If you have an Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) it should automatically update to support the newest software. That usually happens overnight, when there’s a reasonable chance that you won’t be wanting to interact with Alexa, though you can also prompt an update manually through the smart display’s settings.

As for linking your calendar, you can do that via the Alexa app for iOS and Android. Head into the Settings, then Calendar & Email, and you’ll find options to link your Google, Microsoft, Apple, or Microsoft Exchange calendar with Amazon’s assistant.