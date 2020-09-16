Don’t download iOS 14 today, here’s why

This week Apple revealed that the release date for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 was… today. Today is the 16th of September, 2020, one day after an Apple event in which a new Apple Watch, Apple Watch SE, iPad, iPad Air, and a new Apple One subscription were revealed. Today you’ll be allowed to download iOS 14, the newest version of Apple’s mobile software, for your iPhone. But you shouldn’t. At least, not right away.

When iOS 13 was released, it had a BUNCH of updates for maintenance and issue fixes in a very short span of time. If you had an iPhone last year and waited a week or two after the release of iOS 13, you’d have only needed to hit the download button once.

Only now do submissions to the App Store work. It is 10PM UK time; iOS 14 launches tomorrow. App Review can be anywhere from an hour to several days. This is a whole lot of unnecessary stress on developers in an otherwise stressful year https://t.co/O1NrtipW4k — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 15, 2020

If you’re out here this week looking to download iOS 14, there’s another reason why you might want to wait. Apple’s given (most) developers just one day’s notice for submission of apps ahead of the release of iOS 14. As such, there may be a significant gap between when iOS 14 is released, and when fully compatible apps are ready to roll for all devices.

That does not mean that you’ll update to iOS 14 and suddenly everything will cease to function. It just means that the potential for less-than-100% functionality is a real possibility. It means that waiting a week – or even just a few days – could save you a significant amount of mental anguish in the short run.

When iOS 14 launches later today, just remember that time they released a new version and it messed up a load of people's devices, so they had to withdraw it shortly after launch. I always wait a couple of hours! — Martin SFP Bryant (@MartinSFP) September 16, 2020

If you absolutely MUST download iOS 14 as soon as possible, you’ll want to remember to initiate a backup of all your important information, upload or download all your photos and videos, and make sure that IF something goes wrong, you’ll not be left out in the cold. To download iOS 14, open your iPhone Settings, scroll down to General, tap General, tap Software Update, and go!