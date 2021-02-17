Disney’s Cruella trailer delivers punk rock antihero

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians is the subject of the company’s newest spin-off of sorts. Today Disney revealed the first major trailer for their latest anti-hero feature: Cruella. This movie will allow Emma Stone to tell the story of the making of a villain, the dog-murdering fashion extravaganza known as Cruella de Vil.

The story takes place in “1970’s London” where the “punk rock revolution” is taking place. It begins with the character “Estella” – who we know will inevitably become “Cruella.” She’s what the writers of the film suggest is “a creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.”

Her rival in the movie is Emma Thompson playing Baroness von Hellman. Their friendship turned to rivalry “sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.”

There’ll be some appearances of dalmatians at some point or another, as shown in the trailer, but it looks like this movie is going to focus on the potential for the well-known black-and-white-haired villain. The movie will also include actors Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry. Cruella will be released in May of 2021.

If you’ll take a peek at the first poster for this movie above, you’ll see evidence of reference material in style icons like Debbie Harry and Madonna.

As the two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan* worked on this film, it’s VERY likely the aesthetics will out-shine the rest of the content. Think TRON: Legacy, but instead of the Daft Punk music carrying the entirety of the film, here we’ve got Jenny Beavan’s master works in costume. The trailer already delivers on the promise – here’s looking forward to the rest!

*Jenna Beavan did the costumes for Mad Max: Fury Road. That was one of the best movies and/or the best movie to be released in the past 100 years, from all angles but VERY much from a costume perspective.