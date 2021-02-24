Disney+ series Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch new release dates revealed

Today the folks at Disney responsible for promotion of Disney+ programming revealed two important release dates. One is for the next Star Wars series, the other is for the next Marvel Comics series. These are likely two of Disney+’s most important date reveals, as no Star Wars series is currently running new episodes, and we’re nearly at the end of WandaVision.

The most recent suggestion from Disney was that Loki would premiere in May of 2021. The newest update for this series is that it’ll be released on June 11, 2021. That’s likely just over a week from where the company previously had the show aimed, as giving a month’s range for a release here in 2021 basically ALWAYS means something will be released at the end of said month.

Loki will take place just after the end of Avengers: Endgame. If you’ve not seen that movie before, stop reading now. If you have seen that movie before, by all means, read on.

Part way through Avengers: Endgame, Loki (old Loki from the year 2012, mind you,) grabbed the Tesseract and disappeared. This could mean many things. The one thing we’re SURE it means, is that there’s plenty of room for Loki to cause mischief in his television show on Disney+: Loki.

This series will include Tom Hiddleston as Loki, along with actors Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Wunmi Mosaku, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Owen Wilson. This series will feature head writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron.

Disney+ will also have a premiere date of May 4, 2021 for The Bad Batch. Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the clone crew introduced in the final episodes of the Star Wars TV show Clone Wars.

These Bad Batch episodes will take place just after the end of the clone wars, right after Revenge of the Sith. We can expect that this show will span the gap between that movie and movies like Solo and Rogue One.