Diablo 2: Resurrected (remastered) tipped for release

Goodbye productivity, it was nice knowing you – Diablo II was tipped to be re-released in a remastered edition for later this year. A report this week suggests that the game Diablo 2: Resurrected will be developed by the support studio for Destiny 2. If this is true, Blizzard Entertainment will likely bring some big heat to the game in the next few weeks and months preceding the release of the game – one of the most massive online games to ever ruin your highschool years due to its higher-than-average ability to keep you addicted to the realm.

Last we heard of Diablo, Blizzard saw fit to release a mobile game CALLED Diablo that was essentially a re-skinning of another mobile game from a 3rd-party development group. That was bit of a disappointment for those fans that’d been waiting for a new Diablo game – or a remaster of the game Diablo II. The game fans might well have been waiting for could be appearing in Diablo II: Resurrected.

Information comes from Actugaming, a site that’s predicted some Blizzard-based information just such as this before. They’ve suggested that there’s a distinct possibility that Blizzard could release Diablo II: Resurrected during the holiday season, 2020. That’d be basically the best possible time to release such a game – the best possible time the company could possibly hope for, if the second major wave of COVID-19 does, indeed, return in the Fall.

Diablo II was different from the other Diablo games. The first game was relatively limited in scope – it was all about the dungeon. After Diablo II, other Diablo games went too far – they introduced a real money marketplace, collapsed, and tried to get too fancy with the graphics. Now, it would seem, Blizzard will come back to its senses. Now, we’ll get back to the ideal mix of basic gameplay and treasure hunting. Cross your fingers for Necromancers rolling with the skull helms and the Barbarians returning to power with a resounding “HUAH!”