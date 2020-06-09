Destiny 3 axed as Bungie adopts Disney-like “vault” model

The folks at Bungie responsible for Destiny and Destiny 2 just announced a landmark decision for the game – no new games! Instead, they’ve decided to adopt a Disney sort of “vault” model. Disney used to place certain big-name movies into the “Disney Vault” to create artificial scarcity (which worked GREAT before the internet). Bungie will place Destiny content in a “Destiny Content Vault (DCV)” when it becomes “older, less actively played content”, so that they’re able to concentrate on new content and content updates for the game currently called Destiny 2 for the foreseeable future.

“Destiny 2 is too large to efficiently update and maintain,” wrote a Bungie representative by the name of DeeJ. Since the “size and complexity” of the game are “contributing to more bugs and less innovation,” Bungie will begin a new sort of game update model. Destiny, a game that’s played entirely online, will have cycling content rather than new games.

You won’t need to buy an entirely new game every year – there won’t be a Destiny 3. After making the mistake of releasing Destiny 2 when the Destiny 1 universe was still alive and active, Bungie appears to have learned their lesson. The Destiny Content Vault (DCV) will contain “all content from Destiny 1 and anything that cycles out from Destiny 2.”

The first bits of Destiny 2 leaving the game after initial release will be destinations like Mars, Io, Titan, Mercury, Leviathan, and supported activities. These will all be moved the the vault “this fall.”

Bungie will “bring back” content (activity and destination content) from the DCV “each year” in updates called “unvaulting.” Unvaulting begins in Destiny 2 Year 4, when the Cosmodrome will return with “its three strikes and the return of the Vault of Glass raid.”

Updates in effect

Future updates to the game will include Beyond Light, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall (working title). The Beyond Light expansion will be released here in 2020, 2021 will see the release of The Witch Queen. The year 2022 will have a massive update called LIGHTFALL – though that is a working title, for now.

We’ll be expanding on the ways in which these expansions will work, what they’ll contain, and when they’ll drop. Stick around our Destiny tag portal for more information on this always-interesting title from the folks at Bungie!