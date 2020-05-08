Destiny 2 players get some next-gen good news

Yesterday, Microsoft revealed a collection of games that will be coming to Xbox Series X, presumably shortly after launch. While Sony has mostly been quiet about PlayStation 5 games, today we can add a big title to the game lineup for both consoles: Destiny 2. Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 will be coming to next-generation consoles, promising that more details are coming soon.

At the moment, that’s all Bungie has said about the matter. We don’t have a release date for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of Destiny 2 just yet, though it seems safe to assume that they won’t be here until 2021. Indeed, that will likely be the case for most of the early games confirmed for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, if only because both consoles are slated to launch in holiday 2020 and that doesn’t leave a whole lot of time for game releases before the year is out.

Destiny 2 will be on next-gen platforms! More details to come. pic.twitter.com/1ZZqGZjjjg — Bungie (@Bungie) May 7, 2020

Destiny 2 has been around for years at this point – since 2017, to be precise – but it’s enjoyed something of a resurgence since 2019, when Bungie split with Activision and implemented a new monetization scheme for the game. With that split from Activision, we saw Bungie bring the game to Steam as the Shadowkeep expansion released – previously, Destiny 2 was distributed through Blizzard’s Battle.net client, so the launch on Steam definitely widened the audience for the title.

Shortly after it came to Steam, Destiny 2 became one of the headlining titles for the launch of Google Stadia, and to this day it remains one of the more notable games on the platform. Add to that a switch to monetization that saw the base game and early expansions go free-to-play, and Destiny 2 is something that has been getting a lot of attention lately.

It’ll be interesting to see how Bungie handles the transition to next-generation consoles. Will we see a straight port, or will the company decide to give Destiny 2 a fresh coat of paint to leverage the increased power of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5? We’ll keep an eye out for more details from Bungie, so stay tuned for that.