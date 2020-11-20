Deadpool 3 with Disney and Marvel – first tips on details

A bit of leaked news on the future of Deadpool was released today, pointing in a positive direction for this post-Fox-buy franchise. Deadpool 2 was released in the year 2018, every bit as R-rated as its predecessor. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were part of Fox, the company that also owned the X-Men movie franchise. Since then, Fox was acquired by Disney, the company that owns Marvel (and the Marvel Cinematic Universe for big-name Marvel movies). Now, it would seem, the same company that owns the MCU, is also in charge of Deadpool.

If you’ve been following the Deadpool movie universe closely, you likely already know that there’s a decent possibility there’ll be another Deadpool movie. Deadpool 3’s fate’s been up in the air for the last couple years, and it’s been a WHILE since we’ve heard anything about the third movie’s production.

The latest report from Deadline appears to confirm several truly positive elements for the Deadpool franchise. They confirm that Kevin Feige will have some “involvement” in the production of the next movie.

That report also confirms the continued use of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, as one might expect. They’ve confirmed that the movie will have an R rating – that was one of the biggest shocks to us, as Disney’s recent past hasn’t exactly lent itself to productions made for adults-only audiences.

Sources revealed to Deadline that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin are tasked with writing Deadpool 3. This pair of writers wrote and produced Bob’s Burgers. They also serve as creators, producers, and showrunners for the series The Great North.

Cross your fingers this means that Fox productions – or productions that would’ve otherwise fallen under the Fox umbrella – will be allowed to have R-ratings. Cross your fingers twice as hard that not only Deadpool, but the X-Men universe will be able to merge with the MCU.