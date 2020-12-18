Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox refund offered by Microsoft without game pull

This week the game Cyberpunk 2077 was given an all-clear for refunds for Xbox gamers. This isn’t the first platform where this refund situation has happened – and it won’t likely be the last. At launch, the game was basically unplayable on some of the several gaming consoles on which it was supposed to run smoothly – and players weren’t happy.

Microsoft acknowledged the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 did not run as expected on some Xbox consoles at launch – to a degree that bypassed the usual buy/refund period of play. In fact, Xbox Support expanded the refund policy “until further notice” for this game specifically.

If you are looking for a refund for your purchase of Cyberpunk 2077 on your Xbox, take a stroll over to the Request an Xbox refund page now. There, you’ll find a note that suggests most purchases are not eligible for refund after 14 days – this does not apply to Cyberpunk 2077, according to Xbox Support.

Xbox support suggests that they “know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles.” As such, they’re offering refunds aplenty.

Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice. https://t.co/04TcniwVzy — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

If you’re looking to do the same thing with your PlayStation version of Cyberpunk 2077, you can do that too. Per CD Projekt RED, they’ve discussed the situation with PlayStation and decided to temporarily suspend digital distribution of the game on the PlayStation Store. The PlayStation Cyberpunk 2077 refund page should get you where you want to go.

It would not appear that PC sales outlets are offering refunds beyond their standard fare at the moment – not that we have any reason to assume they’d not honor their normal buy, test, return situation where applicable. If you’re playing Cyberpunk 2077 and have had a remarkable time, good or bad, let us know!