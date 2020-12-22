Cyberpunk 2077 was a launch disaster but these numbers show that may not matter

It’s been a pretty rocky launch for Cyberpunk 2077, as the state of the game on base PS4 and Xbox One consoles had a lot of consumers crying foul. After some confusion concerning refunds, now pretty much anyone who purchased the game on Xbox One or PS4 can get a refund if they want one, with Sony going as far as removing the game from the PlayStation Store for the time being.

More recently, we even heard a rumor that GameStop is allowing returns of physical copies and treating them as defective products, which is a fairly big deal for a company like GameStop. With easy access to returns, surely that must have put a big dent in Cyberpunk 2077‘s overall sales, right? Well not so fast, because CD Projekt Red has provided an estimation of the sales so far, and the game seems to be doing really well despite all the controversy.

In a brief note to investors, which can be accessed over on CD Projekt’s investors site, the company estimates that as of December 20th, Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 13 million copies across all platform. That number includes “returns submitted by retail clients in brick-and-mortar as well as digital storefronts,” too.

It’s worth remembering that Cyberpunk 2077 had 8 million pre-orders, so that means it sold another 7 million copies in its first 10 days counting the refunds players pursued up to the 20th. We should also keep in mind that Sony began offering refunds to everyone on December 17th and Microsoft made its own refund policy official on December 18th – before those days, refunds were likely spotty and inconsistent on both platforms.

Still, selling 13 million copies through pre-orders and the first 10 days of availability combined is no small task, and it seems that Cyberpunk 2077 will still enjoy a huge launch even with all of the controversy it has managed to attract. We’ll let you know when CD Projekt shares more sales numbers, so stay tuned for that.