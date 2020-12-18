Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PlayStation Store

You know things have gone from bad to worse to worst when Sony decides to make a rather big step that goes beyond just refunding a product. Even after CD Projekt RED publicly apologized for mishandling its launch on consoles, Cyberpunk 2077 status on the Xbox One and PlayStation remains in limbo without the updates that are still planned for early next year. Now Sony is taking matters into its own hands and has decided to just yank out the game from its store until those fixes do arrive. Presuming they actually fix what they’re promised to fix.

Although the PC version wasn’t without its share of bugs, consoles definitely got the short end of the stick with one of the most anticipated games of 2020. The performance and quality of the Xbox and PlayStation versions were so abysmal that gamers and reviewers on these platforms gave it a solid thumbs down. CD Projekt shares reportedly tanked by 50% due to the scandal.

The developers made a big mea culpa about how they handled the game’s quality on consoles and promised fixes spread out until February next year. While it would have preferred that gamers keep their copies and wait for those fixes, it knows too many have been burned to even bother and suggested getting refunds. The problem on Sony’s side was that the refund policy was unequally applied to Cyberpunk 2077 purchases.

Rather than deal with the headache of a case-by-case basis, Sony is announcing a blanket refund for the game. It has now also simply removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store, perhaps to prevent people from still buying a broken game and then complaining to Sony about it.

Sony’s unexpected move is perhaps the most damning statement against the quality of the game, at least on consoles. It pretty much suggests that Sony has no confidence Cyberpunk 2077 will be in better shape, at least not in the next few weeks in time for the usual holiday sales.