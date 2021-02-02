Cyberpunk 2077 mods/custom saves exploit found – what to avoid

A bit of caution should be used when playing Cyberpunk 2077 with mods and custom saves this week (and on into the future). According to moderators for the game, an exploit of the game has been found, and users should take care to avoid files of unknown origin as much as possible. CD Projekt Red suggests that they’re working on a fix for the exploit as discovered.

“A group of community members reached out to us to bring up an issue with the external DLL files the game uses,” said CD Projekt Red in a comment with EuroGamer. “This issue can be potentially used as part of a remote code execution on PCs. We appreciate their input and are working on fixing this as soon as possible.”

For those people playing Cyberpunk 2077 right now and potentially working with custom mod files aplenty – take heed! “We advise everyone to refrain from using files obtained from unknown sources,” said the CD Projekt Red representative. “Anyone who plans to use mods or custom saves for Cyberpunk 2077 should use caution until we release the aforementioned fix.”

If you’re playing the game without mods, no worries. It would appear that all platforms that do not have the ability to custom-load code into the game are not affected by this vulnerability. If you’re playing on Google Stadia, for example – there shall be no reason to fret.

Take a peek at the timeline below to learn more about other Cyberpunk 2077 updates released over the past couple weeks, and let us know how far you’ve gotten – or what you’re getting into! There you’ll find the “official mod tools” too, so ASSUMING you’re not downloading files from unknown sources, you can go hog-wild attempting to fix the game yourself!