Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.11 has two big changes to unbreak the game

Last week, CD Projekt Red delivered patch 1.1 for Cyberpunk 2077. This was the first of two promised major patches for Cyberpunk, with the second slated to arrive sometime in February. While update 1.1 delivered a lot of good changes, it also introduced some new issues to the game – specifically a save bug that prevented people from interacting with NPCs, which is a big headache.

As detailed by CD Projekt Red, the save bug occurred for some people who loaded a save from version 1.06 during the quest “Down on the Street” after applying update 1.1. In some cases, doing that would bug out progression during the “Wait for Takemura’s call” objective, rendering Takemura silent – and even somewhat creepy – and blocking interactions with other NPCs in the game, effectively preventing players from progressing both that quest and other storylines further.

That bug has been fixed in hotfix 1.1, so those who were stuck can finally progress the quest again and get on with the game. Hotfix 1.1 shipped with only one other fix, with CD Projekt Red saying that it has restored item randomization to its previous state. It also says that it will be investigating the save/load exploit further, so we’re waiting for more information on that front as well.

Earlier this week, Cyberpunk 2077 received official mod tools on PC. With those available to anyone who wants to use them, we’ll likely see modders begin to create unofficial patches that fix bugs and issues with the game, as CD Projekt Red works on fixes itself. Basically, it may not be too much longer before Cyberpunk 2077 is in a much better state, thanks not only to the patches CD Projekt Red has committed to delivering, but also to the patches modders can pull together now that they have official mod tools at their disposal.

Now that update 1.1 is out the door and the big bugs it introduced have been fixed, our attention turns to February’s update. We don’t know when CD Projekt Red is planning to deliver that update or what it will include, so we’ll keep an ear to the ground for more. In the meantime, hotfix 1.1 is available now, so be sure to download and apply it.