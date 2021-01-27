Cyberpunk 2077 gets official mod tools so now so you can fix the game yourself

By now, most people are aware that Cyberpunk 2077 launched in a rather poor state across all platforms, and though developers and executives at CD Projekt Red have committed to fixing the game, there’s a long road ahead of them. One thing that might help on that front are the mod tools that CD Projekt Red just released for Cyberpunk 2077. While there’s no true replacement for fixes and optimizations from the developer itself, modders have done some truly impressive work fixing otherwise broken games in the past, and they’ll almost certainly do so here as well.

The mod tools can now be found on the official Cyberpunk 2077 website, and the tools include Metadata, ArchiveDump, TweakDump, and TweakDB IDs. CD Projekt Red says that these mod tools will be continuously updated as the game itself is, so modders don’t have to worry about these tools suddenly becoming incompatible with the base game.

Even without these mod tools to help with development, modders wasted little time in creating mods for Cyberpunk 2077. One that’s already received a fair amount of attention is a third-person mod that was released earlier this month. That mod was certainly impressive and it gave a lot of fans a mode they’ve been asking for, so maybe now that these mod tools are officially out, the people behind the third-person mod can use them to soften some of its rough edges.

Longtime PC gamers will likely be very happy to hear that official mod tools are now available for Cyberpunk 2077 because those PC gamers will be familiar with how much modders can do to fix a game. Particularly in big, open-world games like Cyberpunk 2077, modders can make a ton of quality-of-life improvements that make the game in question run better with fewer bugs overall. For instance, with each major Bethesda release, it’s usually only a matter of time before modders release unofficial patches that fix a number of problems with each game.

Here’s hoping modders take the same approach with Cyberpunk 2077, because like the open-world Bethesda games that came before it, Cyberpunk could certainly use a little care and attention. Now that the mod tools are here, expect a deluge of mods to follow in the weeks and months ahead, alongside the patches that CD Projekt Red has already promised to deliver throughout 2021.