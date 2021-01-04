Modders give Cyberpunk 2077 a third-person mode (kind of)

As with many large, open world games, modders have wasted little time in creating mods for Cyberpunk 2077. One of the more high-profile mods dropped over the weekend, giving players the opportunity to play the game in third-person mode. While the mod is still a work in progress, this could be a good mod to install if you’d like to actually look at your character every once in a while.

While other big open world games like Skyrim and Fallout 4 have first- and third-person modes, Cyberpunk 2077 shipped without the latter. While the game does kick back to a third-person view while driving, there’s no way to switch to such a view for regular gameplay. This mod fixes that, but as it’s still unfinished, you should probably expect some glitches as you’re using it.

In any case, the mod you’re looking for is titled “JB – TPP Mod WIP Third Person” and can be found over at Nexus Mods. In order for this mod to work, you’ll also need to grab Cyber Engine Tweaks from the same site and install that first. Once you’ve installed Cyber Engine Tweaks, you’ll want to extract the contents of the third person mod file to “Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64\.”

Once that’s done, all you need to do is boot up Cyberpunk 2077 and load a save for the mod to be active. Pressing the B key will put you in third-person mode, and you can cycle between four different third-person camera angles by pressing B again. All in all, it seems pretty straightforward, especially when you consider how complicated it can be to install mods without a mod manager or loader.

Obviously, this mod isn’t compatible with the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077, so only PC players will get to partake in third-person mode for now. This mod aside, Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to receive a big update at some point this month to fix some of the issues the game had launch, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more information on that. Stay tuned.