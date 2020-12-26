Coolest gadgets to watch out for in early 2021

2020 saw some eye-popping technologies and gadgets loaded with the next-gen features. Like all times, there is something new on the horizon as we bid goodbye to this eventful year – 2021 brings a refreshing hope for the tech community. So what gadgets should you be eyeing in the early part of next year to stay abreast with the dynamic times? Here are the five best choices.

OnePlus Smartwatch

OnePlus has dominated the smartphone arena for quite some time now. It started out with flagship killers in the premium category and is now feeding its passionate community with mid-range wonders like the Nord. In 2021, the Chinese OEM is going to step into a new dimension with the expected release of a smartwatch.

This revelation comes courtesy of a tweet by company CEO Pete Lau who confirms that the OnePlus smartwatch will be arriving in early 2021. We predict it to be somewhere in March when OnePlus generally schedules its first batch of releases for the new year. This is the time when the OnePlus 9 series is likely to debut as well. The smartwatch is expected to run the Google Wear OS since Lau has a keen interest in working with Google to fine-tune the smartwatch operating system.

Little is known at this point about the smartwatch specifics but one thing is for sure, it’ll be high on specifications, functions, and features – just like the OnePlus Buds that gives its competitors a good run for their money. The OP smartwatch could feature a Qualcomm chipset (given the ties between the two brands) paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage if we have to speculate at this point in time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s most technologically sorted earbuds are going to land soon and they’ll definitely be on the list to look forward to in early 2021 – Sony, Sennheiser, and Bose have their own iterations in works too. The buds will most probably launch alongside the highly anticipated Galaxy S21 series. Based on the recent leaks and renders of the ANC earbuds, we can assume they’ll sound good and obviously have an ergonomic design for the wearer’s comfort.

According to multiple leaks from various sources, the earbuds will have an IPX7 rating for dust and water resistance, intelligent active noise control, 3D spatial audio, 8 hours of playback time extendable to 28 hours in the charging case, and they will carry a price tag of $199. The buds will have an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter – thereby promising crisp sound to match rivals like Bose.

Galaxy Buds Pro has also been leaked in pre-release APK files – giving away the sleek design of the buds as well as the charging case. The active noise control on the earbuds will automatically detect the ambient environment and adjust the ANC levels based on that. If the leaks are believed, then Galaxy Buds Pro should be on the buying list.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

An exciting gadget list is incomplete without a smartphone in it. With so many of them popping out even in these last few days of 2020, which one should you look out for going forward? Worth contention is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro that proposes to be one of the most powerful devices, powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone is already on the radar of tech enthusiasts and people wanting a beast of a phone in 2021.

Mi 11 series is set to launch in China on December 28, 2020, and an official global launch will follow shortly. The smartphone has the distinction of being the first to be powered by Qualcomm’s fastest, most powerful chipset ever and is likely to feature an in-display camera underneath its 2K screen boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s projected to support 100W super-fast-charging, which should be incredibly quick.

Mi 11 Pro will be a treat to use with its four-curved screen design, especially for people who watch a lot of multimedia content on their phones. The camera performance is also expected to be top-notch since Xiaomi’s flagship for 2021 is set to feature a 108MP primary lens with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology for crisp photography in all light conditions.

Apple AirTags

Apple could dole out an interesting device early next year targeted at fanboys who can’t seem to keep a tab on things like keys, wallets, luggage or cards. It will have deep iOS integration for Apple devices and work over Bluetooth LE to ensure accurate tracking of anything that the user feels can be lost in the sea of things. Although it was slated for a 2020 release, due to turn of events, AirTags are now expected to now launch in spring next year.

According to Jon Prosser, a trusted leakster, the tile-like device will use Ultra-Wideband radio for accurate tracking of items with Apple AirTags clipped on. It will be based on the end-to-end encrypted Find My security and privacy feature and will charge wirelessly. Once the tagged item is out of range, the user will be sent a notification. In that case, the Find My app will direct the user toward the location where the item can be found.

SprayCare Band

An unconventional yet logical entry in this list comes in the form of this hand sanitizer blaster. Perhaps the coolest gadget that you’ll be able to show-off when it is finally shipped in March 2021, the SprayCare Band is a handy sanitizer dispenser that disinfects with the touch of a button. Just like Spiderman would shoot the web at his enemies this one is a more sensible approach towards hygiene and health.

No bigger than your smartwatch, the sanitizer will be your best bet for disinfecting hands, surfaces or your pals to stay safe amidst the pandemic. The accessory will be able to dispense 40 applications of spray that last three seconds each – enough for a day’s use. The smart device has already achieved its crowdfunding goal and is on target for mass production in the coming months. If this one is irresistible for you already, you can get extra perks by backing the project now and securing your SprayCare Band for a safe future!