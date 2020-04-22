These Community TV show background images for video calls really pop-POP!

As the global quarantine for pandemic continues, the need for entertainment in every aspect of daily life rises. Here, alone at home, people of many sorts take to systems like Zoom to video chat with friends and associates. The system has the ability to give you a custom background – a wallpaper with which you can hide your actual home environment with ease. As such, we’ve begun speaking with the internet community about the backgrounds they’ve been using. One popular option is a set of environments and elements from the TV show Community – take a peek!

Today we’re looking at a collection of images that can be used as virtual backgrounds on Zoom. They could, just as easily, be used on any other chat video program, but at the moment this article was written, Community was relatively new (renewed, streaming syndication rights, that is to say) on Netflix, and had a bit of a resurgence in popularity as a result. As such, we’re taking a look at some of the most excellent Community set photos and Greendale Community College imagery the internet has to offer.

If you’d like to see the latest update to Zoom with the most recent method for setting your virtual background with ease, take a peek at our post on exactly that subject: How to change Zoom backgrounds, dimensions, and more. The images you see below have all been sized to minimum-or-larger sizes for systems like Zoom. The ideal size – as recommended by that platform – is 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Whether you’re in the mood to virtually meet in the Greendale Community College student library or the intersection of time, space, and chance, we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll see the third roll of the die – at the bottom of this article, you’ll find The Darkest Timeline.

Some of the on-set behind-the-scenes images you see here come from a photo tour taken by Collider a few years ago. Other images come from the official Community social networking posts from back in 2017 and earlier, or from posted screencaps of the show.

Above you’ll see one iteration of the Dreamatorium background. This is without a shadow in play. Below you’ll see a Dramatorium background with a bit of a fancy shadow. Either way, you’re going to need to use your imagination to make your dreams come true.

Since we’re currently living in what might well be the darkest timeline, you might as well drop the following image behind your head. Don’t forget to cut out an Evil Goatee while you’re at it.

Below you’ll see a few other options, along with all the backgrounds included above, in one handy gallery. This gallery includes a few self-explanatory images as well as a few… others. Some images here cannot be properly explained – as it is in the show, so it shall be in your video chatroom.

You might also want to drop in on the recent article on how Lucasfilm got in on the fun. They delivered some official Star Wars backgrounds for all to use, too. And you know good and well they’ve got the goods – so many photos, so much content – there can be no shortage of Star Wars content for exactly this purpose!