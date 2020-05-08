Community cast reunion revealed: A 1-off table reading with Harmon, Glover, Pudi, McHale

Today it’s been revealed that a COVID-19 relief effort is in the works with the Community TV show cast. One table reading of an episode of Community will take place with nearly the entirety of the Community cast, including the original group – nearly everyone from the episode script that they’ll be reading. This includes Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and Donald Glover.

A report with Variety suggests that the table read will be “shown in its entirety” along with a question and answer session with fan questions. The event will be shown on the official Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page.

It’s not entirely clear at the moment whether the event will be live or if the event will be captured first, then broadcast. They’ll be taking questions via social media (Twitter, basically,) with the #AskCommunity hashtag and @CommunityTV Twitter account (tag em!).

Users will be asked to contribute to charities “as part of the event”. Those charities will likely be Frontline Foods and Jose Andres World Central Kitchen, both of which are currently aimed at COVID-19 relief efforts for frontline workers and vulnerable communities across the USA.

UPDATE: It would appear that an instant redirect is in play with the URL wck.org/community already, so it looks like they’re a go! We’ll get the URL of the official YouTube plugged in here when it’s live, too.

For now, below, you’ll find the latest video posted to the Community page. Through this video you’ll find the official Community YouTube page. We’ll flip this to the official reading YouTube when it’s made live.

SIDENOTE: Ken Jeong and Joel McHale also have a podcast series here in the year 2020 called The Darkest Timeline. They speak about what they’ve done, what they’ll be doing, and what’s going on in the world right this minute. That podcast can be found on basically every podcast platform right now, and we recommend you give it a listen – it’s a real gem. We also recently took a look at how ZOOM backgrounds from Community make your calls pop-POP!