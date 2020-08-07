CDC face mask rules just got an update

The CDC just updated their guidance for citizens of the United States during our modern global pandemic here in the year 2020. The update appeared on the 7th of August (earlier today) and included a few key points that’ve been clarified or straight up added to the mix that were not present before. To be clear, if you wear a mask over your nose, mouth, and chin, and your mask is simple but secure, you’re probably not going to need to change anything about how you’re handling the situation.

The CDC changed the way they worded the first highlighted section of their “How to Wear Masks” guidance page this morning. They’ve kept the first sentence, the outline, the same. That is “Masks are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with every day preventive actions and social distancing in public settings.” Updated August 7, 2020, was the following.

You’ll notice that the first message on the list there, before today, was “Who should NOT use masks.” The placement of this note may have been pushing readers in the wrong direction. See, for example, the The Face Mask Exempt Card con and the group behind it.

The updated guidance makes it CLEAR that the CDC “recommends that people wear masks in public” as their primary message, now. The update takes into account the idea that human nature is to take in the messaging that the human wants to read, especially here in the modern internet-centric world.

Guidance also expanded on the “Wear your Mask Correctly” section below the highlight intro. Added to the list of ways to wear your mask correctly was the following point:

“CDC does not recommend use of masks or cloth masks for source control if they have an exhalation valve or vent.” If you’ve got a mask that opens up every time you exhale, the CDC recommends you get a different mask. This sort of mask allows you to spread germs each time you exhale… and that sort of bypasses the entire point of the mask in the first place.

You can take a peek at the How to wear cloth face coverings guide on the CDC website if you’re reading this article in the distant future.

By then, our understanding of how all of this germ business works may’ve advanced significantly – things change! Make sure you’re up to date with all the latest guidance from the people who make your safety their number one priority!