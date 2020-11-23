Capcom Retro Station is an all-in-one gaming cutie

This week the folks at Capcom revealed a device called Capcom Retro Station. This is a tabletop gaming device made to deliver a set number of games ONLY. Those games are mainly Mega Man and Street Fighter in nature, and the console might be relatively difficult to find in a store near you.

This is a device known as a micro-console. It has hardware controls and was made to play a limited set of games. Much like the Capcom Home Arcade (as delivered in April of 2019), the Capcom Retro Station focuses on the Capcom family of games. The games offered with this newest micro-console are as follows.

Capcom Retro Station games:

• Mega Man The Power Battle

• Mega Man 2 The Power Fighters

• Mega Man X

• Mega Man Soccer

• Mega Man & Bass (Japanese Console Version)

• Street Fighter II

• Street Fighter II Champion Edition

• Super Street Fighter II

• Super Street Fighter II Turbo

• Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

The console has an 8-inch display that’s not particularly adjustable, and you’re going to need to control the game with a joystick and six classic-sized gigantic buttons. This is an arcade throwback, for sure.

If you’re looking to purchase this unit, you’re going to need to look to overseas resellers. The Capcom Retro Station will be released on December 1, 2020, in Japan only. You won’t find this console sold for cheap. The base price is somewhere around $210, and chances are you’ll be paying a significant amount MORE to get it shipped to the USA.

