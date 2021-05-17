Canoo’s fascinating EV gets a price as minivan and pickup reservations open

Canoo has confirmed pricing for its EVs, with its Lifestyle Vehicle minivan, pickup truck, and delivery van all opening for reservations in the US today. The Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle will start at $34,750 before incentives and options, the startup says, though there’ll still be a wait before you can actually park one in your garage.

Indeed, Canoo says that it envisages deliveries of the all-electric minivan to begin from 2022. There’ll be four trims for the blocky EV – Base, Premium, Adventure, and Lifestyle Vehicle Delivery – three aimed at regular drivers and one intended for business use.

Base will be the most affordable, while Premium models will start at $49,950. Canoo will confirm pricing for the Adventure trim later this year, the company says, wit that model having more ground clearance and a different body kit. It’ll also add enhanced bumpers and a metal skid plate.

Canoo says to expect up to 300 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, depending on configuration. As for range, up to 250 miles is being promised.

If you want the Canoo Pickup Truck, meanwhile, or the Canoo Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle (MPDV), you’ll have to wait a little longer still. The company says it could begin deliveries of the pickup in 2023, and scaled production of the MPDV at the same time. However pricing has not been confirmed for either model at this stage.

The Pickup Truck has a similar cab-forward design as the Lifestyle Vehicle, but an extendable flatbed at the rear with features like in-bed power, space dividers, and more. Canoo bases it off the same skateboard architecture as the Lifestyle Vehicle, trimming the front overhangs for maximum visibility – as well as giving the EV its distinctive aesthetic.

Dual and rear motor versions of the truck will be offered, Canoo says, wit up to 500 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque depending on configuration. There’ll be payload capacity of up to 1,800 pounds, and over 200 miles of battery range.

Finally, the Canoo MPDV targets small businesses, fleets, and last-mile delivery companies. Again, with the same skateboard platform, there’s the promise of up to 200 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, along with up to 250 miles of range on a full charge. The MPDV also supports bi-directional charging, which will allow it to act as a power supply either for running tools and equipment, or even to keep a home or small business running in the case of an outage.

Reservations are being taken for all three from today, with a refundable $100 deposit to stake a place in line.