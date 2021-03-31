Bugatti has built the 300th Chiron, and it’s a Pur Sport

Bugatti is only building 500 units of its Chiron hypercar since debuting in 2016. Most recently, the 300th Chiron left the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim, France, and it happens to be a Pur Sport model. Unlike a standard Chiron, Pur Sport is a track-focused model with less weight and more downforce.

“Bugatti stands for the most extraordinary, most powerful, and most elegant hyper sports cars in the world. With the now 300th vehicle produced, we are again showing our competence in quality and customization,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti.

No two Bugatti Chirons are alike, and Bugatti takes great pride in exceeding customer expectations in making each Chiron unique. The 300th Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is a brilliant example with its Nocturne black paint and Gray Carbon wipers, mirror arms, front grille, and rear wing. Additionally, the signature Bugatti C-line and taillight bezels have a Gun Powder finish, while the lightweight carbon-fiber engine cover helps to reduce weight further.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is 110 pounds lighter than a standard model, courtesy of more lightweight magnesium wheels, titanium brakes, titanium exhaust tips, and a fixed rear wing, the latter spanning over six feet in width. Combined with a larger rear diffuser and stickier Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires, Chiron Pur Sport sticks to the ground like glue the faster you go.

Equipped with a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, Chiron Pur Sport remains pretty quick despite its inclination for twisty bends. Churning out a heady 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque, it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.3-seconds. However, Pur Sport’s top speed is limited to 217 mph, whereas a standard Chiron could do 261 mph.

“The Chiron Pur sport is guaranteed to give customers pleasure,” added Winkelmann. “In addition to its unbelievable driving performance, it combines highest engineering and design skill as well as superb craftsmanship.”

Bugatti is only building 60 Chiron Pur Sport models with base prices starting at around $3.5-million each. If you’ve always wanted a Chiron, it’s not too late. There are 200 build slots left, so better hurry.