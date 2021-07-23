Brabus 800 SUV Coupe is a more potent Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

Brabus lifted the curtains off its 800 SUV Coupe. And as expected from Brabus, the 800 SUV Coupe is brimming with tons of aggression with its black paint, modified fascia, and carbon fiber-rich exterior.

German tuning house Brabus should really come up with more unique names for its hot-rod creations. A couple of months ago, Brabus unveiled the 800, an E-Class with 800 horsepower and an angrier face. Now, it has the 800 SUV Coupe, but you could quickly shortcut its name to Brabus 800, furthering the confusion.

Of course, the Brabus 800 is an E-Class, while the Brabus 800 SUV Coupe is a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, and the 800 moniker is there for a reason. But whereas a stock GLE 63 S Coupe has a roaring 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with EQ Boost generating 603 horsepower and a bewildering 627 pound-feet of torque, the 800 SUV Coupe is taking it to the stratosphere.

It has the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a mild-hybrid assist, but Brabus gave it larger turbos with strengthened axial bearings to pump out 12.6 bar (23.2 psi) of boost. Factor in a Brabus engine tune and a stainless steel exhaust system, and it churns out 789 horsepower (800 PS) and a mind-boggling 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque.

Whereas a stock Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe rushes to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.7-seconds, Brabus 800 SUV Coupe achieves the same in 3.4-seconds. However, the latter has the same 174 mph top speed as the former. Helping the cause is a retuned air suspension control module that lowers the vehicle by about an inch.

The package includes a custom Brabus body kit with exposed carbon fiber front to back, larger air intakes, a new front splitter, and a meaner grille. It also has a new rear diffuser and a racing-inspired three-piece rear spoiler. Meanwhile, the interior is highly customizable with an almost endless array of materials, trim pieces, and stitch combinations.

Admittedly, not everyone favors the tuner look, but there’s hope if you want a quicker GLE 63 S Coupe without purchasing the carbon fiber body package. Brabus is offering the PowerXtra B40-700 engine tuning module separately. And with that, your stock Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe will pump out 690 horsepower, 87 more horses than stock.

No word yet on pricing, but prepare your wallet if you want to turn your Mercedes-AMG into a Brabus. Considering a stock GLE 63 S Coupe starts at a heady $117,000, it wouldn’t be a shock if Brabus clients spend upwards of $180k for a limited-run, ultra-high performance SUV.