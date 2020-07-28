BMW unveils M Performance parts catalog for new 5 Series and M5

BMW has something in store for the 2021 5-Series, M5, and M5 Competition models. The German carmaker recently unveiled its newest M Performance parts catalog for its newest 5-Series sedan. It consists of a wide array of exterior, interior, and performance components developed exclusively by BMW’s M GmbH performance division.

According to BMW, most of its newest M Performance accessories will be available immediately after the market launch of its redesigned 5-Series sedan this July. Meanwhile, buyers can access specific M Performance parts for the newest M5 and M5 Competition beginning this August.

The M Performance exterior parts lineup includes a comprehensive array of carbon fiber go-fast components. This includes M Performance front attachments, a front splitter, an M Performance front grille in carbon-fiber (a gloss black version is also available), and an M Performance rear spoiler.

Additional exterior goodies include various M Performance carbon kits like new side sills, new bumper trim, mirror caps, a rear diffuser, and tailpipe finishers. You’ll also find subtle body graphics and striping in either black or silver.

Meanwhile, the M Performance treatment continues inside with a new M Performance steering wheel (wrapped in either Carbon/Alcantara or Carbon/Leather), carbon-fiber shift paddles, stainless steel pedals, and M-branded floor mats. Additionally, exclusive to the new M5 and M5 Competition is an M Performance Pro steering wheel and M Performance gear shift selectors.

On the performance front, BMW’s newest M Performance parts catalog includes 19-inch or 20-inch forged alloy wheels in black or gray, exclusive 20-inch performance forged wheels including a complete summer wheel set for the M5 and M5 Competition, and an M Performance exhaust system for the diesel 5 Series.

Also available are 19-inch M Performance brakes, a carbon-fiber engine cover, sport brake pads, and M Performance sports suspension. The latter is exclusive to both the M5/M5 Competition and includes a set of coilover suspension for sharper handling and faster cornering.

But if you like to keep it stock, BMW is offering an M Performance key case, an M Performance tire bag, and an indoor car cover for the M5 and M5 Competition. Least to say, BMW is making it effortless to customize your 5-Series sedan and M5/M5 Competition.