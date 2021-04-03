Best rugged smartwatches worth your wrist time in 2021

Over the years smartwatches have evolved into intelligent gadgets capable of taking control of our lifestyle for better health, thanks to their accurate fitness tracking features. Another dimension that’s been added in today’s smartwatches is the ability to track progress for hardcore outdoor activities and intense sports regimes – along with the ability to train, coach or plan adventure-centric activities – via smart app modes.

Things distinguishing sports smartwatches from the ones like Apple or Galaxy watches are their superior health tracking capability, GPS accuracy, and a wide array of workout functionality. On the other hand, they are not typically tailored for users who want smart notification functions like text, or emails. However, they standout when it comes to reliance in long-term use.

Add to that the ruggedness of smart sports watches as well as the styling – and you’ve got a complete package for your workouts, hiking, cycling or swimming activities. These smartwatches act as a sporty timepiece for the wrist while taking care of all the health, fitness and adventure needs – integrating seamlessly into your digital life. Here is a roundup of few outstanding options of rugged sports smartwatches, take a look.

Garmin fenix 6 Pro

A premium sports watch loaded with outdoor-centric functions, the Garmin fenix 6 Pro comes with a crisp 1.3-inch LCD display encapsulated in case material choice of stainless steel, titanium or DLC-coated bezel conferring to US military standards. The smartwatch has more than 35 sport modes, covering all the activities like running, hiking, skiing, biking, swimming, and more.

What We Like:

– Durable design and customizable options

– Bright display for outdoor activities

– Impressive battery life

What We Don’t Like:

– Can be heavy for small wrists

– On the expensive side if you’re a budget buyer

– Complex UI for average user

The battery life on the Garmin fenix 6 Pro is about 14 days in smartwatch mode and around 36 hours if the GPS mode is on at all times. This smart rugged watch comes with support for music apps like Spotify and Deezer – making it a great companion for every hiking trip. Garmin fenix 6 Pro starts at a price tag of $649.99, and the set of features make it worth the investment if you want to go for the best.

Suunto 9

The Suunto 9 smartwatch is made for core outdoor activities and professional athletes with a complete package that’s hard to resist. The intuitive interface of the watch is right on the point with amazing navigation tracking which is a big plus. Depending on the requirement, the user can switch between performance, endurance or ultra-modes – providing 25 to 120 hours of GPS tracking functionality for power activities.

What We Like:

– The new update beefs up the smartwatch interface

– Tailored for professional athletes who need accurate GPS tracking

– Excellent map and route planning function

What We Don’t Like:

– Heart rate monitor not up to the mark

– On the bulkier side

– Not for an average user

The watch app is quite simple and clean with over 80 sports activity modes, making it ideal for athletes who demand excellent performance. It comes good for any type of endurance events, and the battery is tailored to keep up with intense activity for 120 hours non-stop. Priced at $799, Suunto 9 also boasts an excellent display meant for use in bright conditions and has an excellent durability rating for rugged use.

Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000

The G-Shock range by Casio is time tested, and it now gets the smartwatch treatment in the form of G-Shock GSW-H1000 Wear OS-powered smartwatch. It comes with the reliable promise of G-Shock’s time-tested toughness and activity tracking options for your workout, sports or adventurous skirmishes. The GSW-H1000 gets a dual-layer always-on monochrome LCD display and color LCD display for multiple use case scenarios.

What We Like:

– Refined functions for any kind of activity

– Titanium caseback for extra durability

– Reliable design, G-Shock level sturdiness

What We Don’t Like:

– Poor battery life

– Price tag is a tad high for features on offer

– Some might find the dial too big for a smartwatch

This watch comes with 15 activity including surfing, swimming, biking or snowboarding; and 24 indoor workout functions with the battery life rated at one-and-a-half day in smartwatch mode. The Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 is priced at a hefty $699 with availability expected in May 2021. It’ll come in peppy red, black and blue color options for every kind of urban wearer.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro

The T-Rex Pro in Amazfit’s lineup follows in the footsteps of its predecessor T-Rex, and looks like it, with a slightly classier bezel finish having metal spraying effect. The smartwatch is tested on 15 toughness criteria including extreme resistance to high/low temperature. T-Rex Pro gets the latest BioTracker 2 PPG heart rate sensor and SPo2 reader, 3-axis gyroscope, accelerometer and barometer too.

What We Like:

– Best value for money proposition

– 1.3-inch AMOLED display

– Accurate heart rate monitor and sleep tracking

What We Don’t Like:

– Just 10 ATM water-resistance

– No major visual makeover from its predecessor

The UI of the watch is fluid and easy to use with the Amazfit RTOS operating system – way better than the native Wear OS. There are most of the fitness tracking and outdoor features you expect from a smartwatch on the T-Rex Pro. The smartwatch comes paired with a comfortable skin-friendly strap – it goes very well with the watch dial. The standout point here is the price tag of $179.99 which is a lucrative deal for budget buyers looking for a good smartwatch experience with the added toughness.