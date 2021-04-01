Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 smartwatch rocks Wear OS

Casio has been making the iconic G-Shock ruggedized watches for a long time. As popular as wearables are, until now, Casio never offered a smartwatch. That has changed with the unveiling of the G-Shock GSW-H1000 powered by Wear OS by Google. Casio is aiming the wearables at users wanting to stay fit with activity goals and fitness tracking.

The smartwatch has all the rugged toughness of the G-Shock line featuring a 200-meter water resistance rating. It sits as the flagship of the sport-focused G-Squad line of watches and can track multiple activities, including running, indoor workouts, road biking, swimming, surfing, or snowboarding. An integrated optical sensor measures heart rate and the watch features a compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, GPS functionality, and more.

All the hardware inside the watch allows it to capture data on distance, speed, and pace for athletes. The display is a dual-layer monochrome and color unit with an interface offering a three-tier layout that can be customized to the user’s needs. The watch uses a soft urethane band for flexibility and durability while providing comfort.

Casio offers the watch in three color options, including black with blue coloring, black with gray, or red with black. All the watches feature Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Users can choose from multiple watch faces, and thanks to the color screen, supported GPS applications can be viewed directly on the watch screen.

One of the most significant benefits of the GSW-H1000 line for users who are currently wearing a standard smartwatch is the ruggedness of the wearable device. Like all G-Shock watches, it’s shock-resistant and should be able to survive much harsher conditions than your typical smartwatch. It does have a water-resistant microphone and charging port. No pricing or availability information has been offered at this time.