Upgraded Suunto 7 and 9 Titanium smartwatches are rugged and minimalist

Multiple companies are currently producing wearables such as smartwatches, with some being more popular than others. The Apple Watch is easily the more popular option on the market, but there are several other devices available for Android users. A pair of new upgraded smartwatches from Suunto have debuted called the Suunto 7 Titanium and the Suunto 9 Baro Titanium.

Both watches feature software updates, with the 7 offering in-depth sleep tracking analysis, body resources management, and heart rate feedback. The Suunto 9 provides up to 170 hours of GPS sports tracking in Tour mode and was tested to MIL-STD-810 for durability in all conditions. Suunto says the new 7 Titanium wearable reflects the company’s emphasis on the importance of sleep and builds on its experience in the industry.

The watch features an ultra-bright OLED touch display and has more than 70 sport modes. It’s powered by Wear OS by Google, giving it access to apps from Google play. As its name suggests, it has a titanium bezel with a minimalistic geometry. Komoot turn-by-turn navigation is supported, and the watch ships with a microfiber textile strap. The watch is available in matte black titanium and stone gray titanium.

The Suunto 9 Baro Titanium also features the titanium bezel and point of interest navigation. It’s offered with abrasion-resistant textile straps in two sizes that can survive exposure to the sun and water. It is offered in Granite Blue Titanium or Charcoal Black Titanium. Additional watchband colors will be available to purchase in May. The wearables are available to purchase now, with the Suunto 9 starting at $1,100 and the Suunto 7 at around $900.