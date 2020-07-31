Battletoads reboot Xbox Game Pass, Steam release date confirmed

Today we’ve got official word that Battletoads will be released with Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Steam. To be clear, here, this is a NEW game called Battletoads. This is the first time Battletoads have appeared as the main heroes in new game in a whopping 26 years. The most recent release of Battletoads otherwise was the 1994 game Battletoads Arcade!

The game Battletoads (hopefully 2020, if no more delays occur) is a “beat ’em up” genre game made by Dlala Studios and Rare. This game has both single-player and multiplayer modes, and will be released for Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and through the Steam game store.

This game is different from the Rare Replay compilation we saw revealed in June of 2015. Seems like only yesterday we were getting so very excited about the idea that ANY Battletoads would be on Xbox One, or any other platform for that matter. Now it’s time to get EXTRA excited as we’ll actually have a real-deal new game.

This game is NOT exclusive to Xbox One. You’ll be able to play the game on your Windows computer – or on any other platform that’ll stream with Xbox Game Pass action – though it’s not yet confirmed that we’ll be able to stream with Project xCloud and all that (but we can hope!)

It IS confirmed that Xbox Game Pass members will be able to view the game in preview through any Xbox Game Pass app, or the Xbox App for PC (beta). The Xbox Game Pass mobile app for iOS and Android can act as a tool for users to pre-install to connected platforms – PC or Xbox console.

Battletoads release date is August 20, 2020. That’s what Microsoft suggested today, anyway – it seems too good to be true, but we shall see!