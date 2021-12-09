Audi TT RS bids adieu with a 2022 Heritage Edition tribute

As it turns out, 2022 marks the final model year of the Audi TT RS in the USA. The German automaker is commemorating this bittersweet event with the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition, a limited collection of 50 special units available in five storied color combinations inspired by the original Audi Ur-Quattro produced from 1980 to 1991.

Audi USA

With only ten units available for each color, the Heritage Edition Audi TT RS is a fitting addition to your car collection. You can choose Alpine White (with Ocean Blue leather), Helios Blue (with silver leather), Stone Gray metallic (with Crimson Red leather), Tizian Red (with Havanna Brown leather), or Malachite Green (with Cognac Brown leather). Each color combination has bespoke contrasting stitching.

Meanwhile, the TT RS Heritage Edition gets an array of standard kits like OLED taillights, a sports exhaust with black tips, a deleted rear spoiler, custom 20-inch wheels, RS floor mats, and an Alcantara steering wheel and shift knob. In addition, all TT RS Heritage Edition models get a 174 mph speed limiter and exclusive etching in the rear glass, complete with a HERITAGE EDITION script and the 1-2-4-5-3 firing order of the car’s unique five-cylinder engine.

The Audi TT RS has a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five engine under the hood, pumping out 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. All that power goes to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, working in tandem to push the TT RS from zero to 60 mph in 3.6-seconds.

The five-cylinder engine is a significant part of Audi Sport’s DNA. The original Audi Ur-Quattro came with a deep sounding five-cylinder motor, and the engine went on to win countless motorsports and rallying victories around the world. Due to its unique configuration, the inline-five produces a deep-throated and purposeful sound, the reason why it earned quite a reputation among racers and enthusiasts.

If you mourn the loss of Audi’s five-cylinder engine in the TT RS, take comfort in the fact that you can still get it in the RS3 sedan, and it has more power and torque than ever before. And even though the TT RS is saying goodbye, Audi will continue selling it to other international markets. In addition, Audi will continue selling the TT and TTS in America. However, we figure it won’t be long until the entire TT lineup bids farewell, too – unless electrification enters the fray.

The 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition has an $82,495 base price, while a standard TT RS starts at $74,245. Both prices include $1,045 destination fees.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition Gallery