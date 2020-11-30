2021 Audi TT and TTS gets new equipment and Bronze Selection trim

Audi is spicing up the TT coupe and roadster in Europe. The newest TTS with the ‘competition plus’ package not only adds standard Quattro all-wheel-drive, magnetic suspension, and a seven-speed S-Tronic automatic gearbox. The latest Audi TTS also receives a more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Ingolstadt’s newest TTS is now producing 315 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque from its blown four-cylinder mill. With that much power, the TTS Coupe can rush to 60 mph in 4.5-seconds (4.8-seconds for the Roadster). According to Audi, the top speed is at 155 mph.

It’s not as fast as the last Audi TT RS we tested a few years back, but the TTS competition plus is more powerful than the previous-gen TTS. The TT RS has a burlier turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five with 395 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, and goes from zero to 60 mph in around 3.7-seconds.

The competition plus package also throws in LED headlights, privacy tint for the coupe, red brake calipers, and unique 20-inch high-gloss black wheels. Meanwhile, the iconic Audi rings (found on the side sills and the front and rear of the vehicle) are now black for a more sinister vibe. The package includes a fixed rear wing and a plethora of new paint colors to sweeten the deal.

The newest Audi TTS competition plus has standard Nappa leather seats, Alcantara and leather interior trim, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Carbon-fiber dash inlays are standard, while buyers can choose between a blue or red interior theme with satin or glossy detailing.

On the other hand, the Bronze Selection trim is available for both the 2021 Audi TT and TTS. The package includes bronze and copper interior trim, 20-inch bronze wheels, and LED headlights. Standard equipment comprises a Bang & Olufsen audio system, expanded leather trim, dual round tailpipes, and a gloss black (TT) or matte titanium black (TTS) front grille.

The Audi TTS competition plus is now on sale in Germany and the rest of Europe. Prices start at around €61,000 (plus VAT) for the TTS Coupe and €63,700 for the Roadster. But if you’re pining for gold, the Bronze Selection package is available to order from the spring of 2021. Base pricing for the bronze package starts at €6,190 for the TT and €4,490 for the TTS.