2022 Audi RS3 debuts with more power and track-ready styling

Audi recently unveiled the 2022 RS3 sedan and Sportback in Europe. And while we won’t be getting the hatchback version, the RS3 sedan is poised to enter the U.S. market later this year. As expected, it arrives with more power from its turbocharged five-cylinder engine along with a torque-vectoring Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

“With the second-gen Audi RS3 sedan represent the entry point into our RS world and, thanks to the torque splitter, the ultimate in outstanding performance in the compact segment,” said Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH.

Let’s talk about the juicy bits. The 2022 Audi RS3 sedan has the same 2.5-liter turbocharged inline five-cylinder engine with 401 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It has seven more horses and 15 more torques over the outgoing RS3. More importantly, it mas more power than VW’s Golf R hot hatch.

Equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels, the all-new RS3 scoots from zero to 60 mph in 3.8-seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph (up to 174 mph with an optional upgrade). However, Audi’s RS Dynamic package unlocks a 180 mph top speed, making it one of the quickest compact sedans you can buy.

Furthermore, the 2022 RS3 is the first Audi to have a standard torque splitter. Instead of having a rear axle differential with a multiplate clutch, it has an electronic multiple disc clutch system on each drive shaft, ensuring the right amount of torque goes to the left and right rear wheel.

In addition, it has a new RS Torque Steer drift mode that, well, allows you to slide the car like a professional drifter. In drift mode, the AWD system can send all engine power to a single rear wheel so you can slide all day on the track.

Other nifty mechanical bits include custom shock absorbers, a larger wheel camber to offer better handling, and standard six-piston brakes with red calipers and steel discs (ceramic brakes are available). On the styling front, the new RS3 has specific RS bumpers, wedge-shaped LED headlights, LED taillights with dynamic turn signals, flared wheel arches, a rear diffuser, and an RS exhaust system with twin oval tailpipes.

Compared to the old RS3, the sedan has a 33 millimeter wider front track, while the Sportback has a ten-millimeter wider rear track. Gorgeous 19-inch cast alloy wheels are standard, while Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-click tires are available for the first time. Inside, it has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and a heads-up display.

Of course, the racing-inspired cabin includes RS sport seats, available Nappa leather upholstery, a three-spoke RS sport multifunction steering wheel, and custom floor mats with Rs embroidery and contrast stitching. Both the RS3 Sportback and Sedan are available to order in Europe with base prices starting at €60,000 and €62,000, respectively. We expect the new Audi RS3 sedan to arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall.