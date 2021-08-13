Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Paris one-handed swords and their locations

This week we’re taking a peek at the latest for the Viking beast of a game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game’s next major update comes in the form of a DLC called The Siege of Paris. We’re going back to Paris, just like when we were here with Assassin’s Creed Unity all the way back in late 2014. Now we get to see how the scale of that monster lines up with this newest reveal – and to find the one-handed swords Durendal Sword, Ring-Sword, Engbert Sword, and the Joyeuse Sword!

The original Assassin’s Creed: Unity was a gigantic game, mapping the city of Paris in the 1790s (CE) during the French Revolution. The new game The Siege of Paris takes place approximately a thousand years earlier – during the siege of the year 845 CE.

Above you’ll see the Xbox-posted Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trainer for The Siege of Paris expansion. If you’ve not already dropped in on this DLC, you can do so this week! The Siege of Paris will be free for those users that purchased the Season Pass. Users will also be able to purchase the Siege of Paris DLC on its own for approximately $24.99 USD. This expansion can be purchased for any of the platforms on which the original game was released.

If you’re looking specifically for the one-handed swords new to this game with this expansion, take a peek at the video above. There you’ll find a Ubisoft Gameplan video that shows all the One-Handed Sword locations in this new DLC.

The video is split into four parts. At approximately 16 seconds in, you’ll find the Durendal sword. At 34 seconds in, you’ll find the Ring-Sword, then the Engbert sword at around 52 seconds. The Joyeuse sword appears at one minute and 14 seconds into the video. If you’ve found any other radical new weapons in this expansion, let us know!