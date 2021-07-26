Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris DLC and Season 3 dated: Here’s what’s new

Following leaks that apparently revealed the release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris, today Ubisoft revealed the actual date for the expansion. In addition to announcing the release date for The Siege of Paris – which is the second expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ubisoft also detailed the more immediate Season 3 update, which is heading to the game later this week.

The Siege of Paris, as Ubisoft has announced, will be arriving in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on August 12th. Previously, leaks suggested an August 5th release date for The Siege of Paris, but it turns out those leaks were off by a week. In any case, The Siege of Paris will add new weapons, abilities, gear, and skills to the game, and it sounds like players will need those as they go up against brand new enemies as well.

The Siege of Paris is based on the real Viking invasion and siege of the area in 845. Ubisoft says that the expansion will “set Eivor on a dangerous path of full of gripping questlines across the Frankish countryside, towards one of the infamous conquest battles in Viking history.” The expansion will also serve up Infiltration missions, which are the successors to the Black Box missions from earlier in the franchise. The Siege of Paris will cost $24.99 as a standalone purchase, but it’s also included in the Season Pass.

Later this week, Ubisoft will launch the Season 3 update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will kick off with the Sigrblot Festival on July 29th. The festival will run until August 19th and will offer various activities at the bonfire in the Ravensthorpe settlement, including three new quests, dice mini-games, fighting tournaments, and new rewards like settlement decorations and customization items.

Of note, one of the rewards you can get from participating in the festival is the one-handed sword Skrofnung, which can be purchased from the festival shop with the Sigrblot tokens you earn. To participate in the festival, you’ll need to have reached England and completed either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire in the main narrative and have a settlement level of at least 2, which most players should have by now. Look for the season 3 update to drop on July 29th.