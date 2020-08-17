Apple TV+ bundle released with CBS and Showtime

If you already have an Apple TV+ subscription, Apple’s got a deal for you for CBS All Access and Showtime. As long as you remain subscribed to Apple TV+, Apple has a bundle price of $9.99 per month for access to CBS All Access and Showtime.

Normally you’d be paying $5.99 per month for CBS All Access for the ad-free version of the service. A Showtime subscription would normally cost approximately $10.99 per month. Now, Apple suggests that you might want to pay $9.99 per month for both services.

That cost is on top of whatever you’re paying for Apple TV+ per month. You might have a 1-year-free subscription to Apple TV+ right now, courtesy of a recently-purchased Apple device. Once that year is done, you’ll likely be so used to having access, you’ll just go ahead and pay the $4.99 per month to maintain regularity in your always-available access to media.

So once Apple’s got you for $4.99 per month for the foreseeable future, they’ve got a good reason to bundle further surfaces right on top. Once you’re paying what feels like a discounted price for Showtime and CBS All Access, staying subscribed to Apple TV+ will feel like even more of a “can’t live without it” sort of service.

This sort of business is not unique to Apple. Google does it with Gmail and Google Drive, Amazon does this with multiple services that only work if you’ve got an Amazon Prime subscription.

So, assuming you’re OK with piling up the services, by all means! Go for it. This might well be the first of many “discounted” content bundles available with Apple TV+ and related services in the near future. Let us know if you’re looking forward to any other sorts of bundles on top of bundles with services for streaming content, too!