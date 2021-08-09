Animal Crossing update tweaks Nook’s Cranny closing

You’re not going crazy – the new update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons did, indeed, remove a bit of classic Nook’s Cranny action. The change comes at closing time for the shop. Before now, players would find a lovely little tune playing a bit of time before the shop closed for the day – it would be kind, it would be friendly – now, not so much.

This update removed the music from Nook’s Cranny at closing time. It does not appear that there is any good reason for this removal, so there’s a good chance we’ll see it return in the very near future. It’s quite likely that this song – which does not appear anywhere else in the game – isn’t simply going to go to waste so that such a relatively insignificant piece of the game can be modified.

And while you’re at it, here’s Erik C “Piano Man” playing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Nook’s Cranny shop closing theme (Lullaby Waltz) on a real piano.

Another change to the game also affects closing time at Nook’s Cranny. If you remain in the shop beyond closing time, you’ll find both Timmy and Tommy approach with a plea. You do not have to go home, but you need to leave this shop. You need to leave as soon as possible. They want you OUT of there!

If your character stays still and does not walk around the shop after closing time, you could potentially stay there indefinitely. If, however, you begin to walk after Timmy and Tommy come knocking, you’ll be booted!

This most recent update also included weekly fireworks shows and seasonal items with a promise for “more free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons” for later this year. Have you played this game for a while? Are you satisfied with how the game has been updated so far?