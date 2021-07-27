Animal Crossing: New Horizons update lands this week with a sweet promise

It’s been a while since we last heard from Nintendo on the matter of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the company today broke its silence to announce a new update for the game. The update is arriving later this week and seems fairly small, though we don’t yet have a complete picture of what it will add. In addition, Nintendo says that even more content is coming later on in the year.

Nintendo revealed this new update in a post to Twitter today, saying that it will arrive on July 29th. The update will add weekly fireworks shows and “new seasonal items,” but unfortunately for us, Nintendo doesn’t detail what any of those items are. We can assume that they’re summer-themed, but beyond that, we’re being left in the dark.

In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Nintendo says that in addition to the update landing on July 29th, it’s currently developing new content for New Horizons. That new content will be launching sometime later this year, but that’s as specific as Nintendo got. So at the moment, we have no clue what to expect from this new content, nor do we know when we should expect it.

Still, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will likely be happy to hear that there’s new content in development, even if the updates have slowed down in recent months. After launch, Nintendo seemed to release a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons roughly every month for the first year after launch. Once we got past that first anniversary, however, the release cadence slowed some, to the point where the last update we received launched on April 26th.

It seems that the update landing on July 29th will at least partially be a re-release of the content update we got last July, as last summer also had fireworks shows throughout August. We’ll bring you more details on the new content that’s in development for New Horizons when Nintendo reveals them, so stay tuned for more.